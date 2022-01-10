Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers get another day off after Saturday night’s exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes before they open a three-game homestand tomorrow night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The club’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers returned to action over the weekend and gained a road split against the Bridgeport Islanders.

On Saturday, the Islanders cruised to a 5-1 win over the rusty Checkers. Zac Dalpe scored Charlotte’s only goal on a power play midway through the third period to cut the deficit to 3-1. The assists on the goal went to Logan Hutsko and Seattle prospect Carsen Twarynski. Joey Daccord took the loss, finishing with 27 saves on 31 shots.

The Checkers bounced back on Sunday with a 3-2 win that saw Grigori Denisenko notched the deciding goal in the top of the eighth round of the shootout. Scott Wilson and Kole Lind put Charlotte up 2-0 before Bridgeport rallied. Defensemen Chase Priskie, who also scored in the shootout, and Matt Kiersted picked up assists, as did Kraken farmhand Luke Henman. Daccord, who stopped 40 shots, got the win this time.

Denisenko lights the lamp on one side

Daccord slams the door on the other ‍♂️



What a finish! pic.twitter.com/3MCFIHV45S — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 9, 2022

Charlotte will finish off its three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack.