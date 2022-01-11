GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks

Panthers (23-7-5 51P) vs Canucks (16-15-3 35P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet Pacific

Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet Pacific ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #VANvsFLA

Nucks Misconduct FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, Van 2 - (Recap) 1/9/2020

@FLA 5, Van 2 - (Recap) 1/9/2020 NEXT MEETING: January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (16-3-3 .917 / 2.57 0SO) vs Demko (15-11-1 .920/ 2.55 1SO)

Bobrovsky (16-3-3 .917 / 2.57 0SO) vs Demko (15-11-1 .920/ 2.55 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Vancouver

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s an interconference clash on the ice down in the Sunshine State. The Vancouver Canucks are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Vancouver comes in off a 5-2 win on the road over Seattle on January 1 in their most recent contest. Florida edged Carolina 4-3 in overtime on the road in their previous contest Saturday night. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Panthers own a 5-4-1 advantage though the Canucks had won three straight matchups before Florida recorded a 5-2 home victory in the most recent meeting on January 9, 2020.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TAMPA BAY (23-9-5 51P) at BUFFALO (10-18-6 26 P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (22-8-3 47P) at Vegas (23-14-1 47P) 10 p.m.

DETROIT (16-16-4 36P) at San Jose (19-16-1 39P) 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+ / Hulu)

Idle: BOS (40P), MTL (20P), OTT (18P)

