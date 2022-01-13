Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Grigori Denisenko tied the game in the third and then scored 1:52 into overtime to give the Charlotte Checkers a 2-1 win over the host Hartford Wolf Pack.

Fellow Cat Logan Hutsko pushed the puck up to Denisenko, who led a 3-on-1 break into the Hartford zone. The 21-year-old held on to the puck and decided to shoot and beat Francois Brassard for his ninth goal of the season.

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT, DENI pic.twitter.com/hiX4WJMCij — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 13, 2022

Denisenko’s game-tying goal came with 9:32 left in regulation and was assisted by Max Zimmer.

Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken made 29 saves to get the win. The Checkers are now 16-12-2 and in the fifth place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.

