GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars

Panthers (24-7-5 53P) vs Stars (18-13-2 38P)

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest+, NHL Network

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest+, NHL Network ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #DALvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #DALvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Defending Big D

Defending Big D FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-0-1)

Game 2 of 2 (0-0-1) LAST MEETING: @DAL 6, FLA 5 (SO) - (Recap) 1/6/2022

@DAL 6, FLA 5 (SO) - (Recap) 1/6/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 season

Stanley Cup or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (17-3-3 .919 / 2.55 0SO) vs Oettinger (9-2-0 .923 / 2.20 0SO)

Bobrovsky (17-3-3 .919 / 2.55 0SO) vs Oettinger (9-2-0 .923 / 2.20 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas

Two in-form teams will face off against each other in the Miami metropolitan area, as the local Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) will try to notch their 20th domestic victory of the season while playing host to the Dallas Stars (5th in Central).

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: TBL (55P), TOR (49P), BOS (44P), DET (37P), BUF (28P), OTT (22P), MTL (19P)

