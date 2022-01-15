 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 38

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (25-7-5 55P) vs Blue Jackets (17-17-1 35P)

  • WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #CBJvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, CBJ 1 - (Recap) 4/20/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: January 31, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (18-3-3 .921 / 2.49 0SO) vs Merzlikins (13-8-1 .911 / 3.04 2SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)

Set to play the second outing of their current back-to-back stretch, the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) will try to extend their ongoing winning streak to four fixtures while hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (5th in Metropolitan), who just blanked the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Nashville (24-12-2 50P) at BOSTON (21-11-2 44P) 1 p.m.
  • TORONTO (23-9-3-49P) at St. Louis (22-10-5 49P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • BUFFALO (11-19-65 28P) at DETROIT (16-17-5 37P) 7 p.m.
  • Dallas (18-14-2 38P) at TAMPA BAY (25-9-5 55P) 7 p.m.
  • OTTAWA (10-18-2 22P) at Edmonton (18-14-2 38P) 10 p.m.

Idle: MTL (47P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...