GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #CBJvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #CBJvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon

The Cannon FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3

Game 1 of 3 LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, CBJ 1 - (Recap) 4/20/2021

@FLA 5, CBJ 1 - (Recap) 4/20/2021 NEXT MEETING: January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (18-3-3 .921 / 2.49 0SO) vs Merzlikins (13-8-1 .911 / 3.04 2SO)

Bobrovsky (18-3-3 .921 / 2.49 0SO) vs Merzlikins (13-8-1 .911 / 3.04 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)

Set to play the second outing of their current back-to-back stretch, the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) will try to extend their ongoing winning streak to four fixtures while hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (5th in Metropolitan), who just blanked the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Nashville (24-12-2 50P) at BOSTON (21-11-2 44P) 1 p.m.

TORONTO (23-9-3-49P) at St. Louis (22-10-5 49P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

BUFFALO (11-19-65 28P) at DETROIT (16-17-5 37P) 7 p.m.

Dallas (18-14-2 38P) at TAMPA BAY (25-9-5 55P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (10-18-2 22P) at Edmonton (18-14-2 38P) 10 p.m.

Idle: MTL (47P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets