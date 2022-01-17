Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers get tonight off before opening a five-game western swing that sees stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle and Winnipeg before the club returns home to host Vegas and San Jose late next week.

Florida’s AHL affiliate the Charlotte Checkers were action this weekend and split a back-to-back against the Texas Stars at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Checkers 8, Stars 3

Charlotte roared to an 8-3 win over the visiting Stars on Saturday night. Serron Noel completed a hat trick by the end of the first period to help chase Texas starter Adam Scheel, who gave up five goals on nine shots. Zac Dalpe added two goals and Chase Priskie, Scott Wilson and Kole Lind also scored in the rout. Owen Tippett collected two assists in his first AHL game of the season, and Henry Bowlby also had two helpers. Other Panthers prospects with assists were Priskie, Logan Hutsko, Cole Schwindt and Aleksi Heponiemi. Joey Daccord stopped 32 of 35 shots to get the win.

Stars 6, Checkers 5

On Sunday, the Checkers fell 6-5 to the Stars in back and forth affair. Charlotte goal-scorers were Kole Lind (with two), Connor Carrick, Cale Fleury and Aleksi Heponiemi. Heponiemi also had two assists, as did Owen Tippett. They were only Panthers prospects to get points in the game. Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 of 38 shots in the loss.

The Checkers (17-13-2) will host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Tuesday and Thursday.