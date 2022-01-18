GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames

Panthers (26-7-5 57P) at Flames (17-11-6 40P)

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet West

Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet West ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #FLAvsGCY, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Flames, #FLAvsGCY, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Matchsticks and Gasoline FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 6, CGY 2 - (Recap) 1/4/2022

@FLA 6, CGY 2 - (Recap) 1/4/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or next season

Stanley Cup or next season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (19-3-3 .921 / 2.47 0SO) vs Markstrom (12-8-5 .924 / 2.23 5SO)

Bobrovsky (19-3-3 .921 / 2.47 0SO) vs Markstrom (12-8-5 .924 / 2.23 5SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Calgary

Scouting Report

Two teams heading in opposite directions will meet on Tuesday night when the Florida Panthers visit the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Florida has the best record in the NHL at 26-7-5 after picking up another win on Saturday by a 9-2 final to cash in as a huge -292 home favorite. Calgary is coming off an ugly 4-1 home loss to the Ottawa Senators as a big -273 favorite last Thursday, falling to 17-11-6 on the season. These teams met on January 4 in Florida, with the Panthers rolling to a 6-2 win to snap a stretch of seven Calgary victories in the previous nine head-to-head matchups.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Carolina (25-8-2 52P) at BOSTON (22-11-2 46P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (11-20-7 29P) at OTTAWA (11-18-2 24P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (7-25-5 19P) at Dallas (18-15-2 38P) 8:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (26-9-5 57P) at Los Angeles (20-14-5 45P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: TOR (51P), DET (41P)

