New hunting times: Florida Panthers announce rescheduled games

The National Hockey League today announced an update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, one that will enable all 32 member teams to complete their respective 82-game slates by the regular season’s original end date of Friday, April 29.

The Florida Panthers rescheduled home and away games include:

At the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday, February 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

At the Minnesota Wild Friday, February 18, 8 p.m. ET

At the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday, February 20, 3 p.m. ET

Home versus the Nashville Predators Tuesday, February 22, 7 p.m. ET

Those who had tickets to the December 23 homie against Nashville Predators will be able to access the rescheduled game on February 22 with those tickets. Those who are interested in buying tickets can visit FloridaPanthers.com/Single.