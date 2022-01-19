 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New hunting times: Florida Panthers announce rescheduled games

Cats get new dates for four postponed tilts from December

By Todd Little
/ new
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

The National Hockey League today announced an update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, one that will enable all 32 member teams to complete their respective 82-game slates by the regular season’s original end date of Friday, April 29.

The Florida Panthers rescheduled home and away games include:

Those who had tickets to the December 23 homie against Nashville Predators will be able to access the rescheduled game on February 22 with those tickets. Those who are interested in buying tickets can visit FloridaPanthers.com/Single.

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...