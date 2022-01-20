GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

Panthers (26-8-5 57P) at Oilers (18-15-2 38P)

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet

Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoOilers, #FLAvsEDM, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoOilers, #FLAvsEDM, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Copper and Blue

Copper and Blue FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: EDM 4, @FLA 1 - (Recap) 2/15/2020

EDM 4, @FLA 1 - (Recap) 2/15/2020 NEXT MEETING: February 26, 2022

February 26, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (19-3-3 .921 / 2.47 0SO) vs Koskinen (12-7-1 .900 / 3.19 0SO)

Bobrovsky (19-3-3 .921 / 2.47 0SO) vs Koskinen (12-7-1 .900 / 3.19 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Edmonton

Scouting Report (Full preview @ Winners & Whiners)

Thursday evening on the NHL ice, and we will see the Atlantic Division square off with the Pacific Division as the Florida Panthers grapple with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Panthers come in at 26-13 on the year while the Oilers are 18-17 so far.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Washington (22-9-9 53P) at BOSTON (22-12-2 46P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dallas (18-16-2 38P) at BUFFALO (11-20-7 29P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (11-19-2 24P) at Pittsburgh (23-10-5 51P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (8-25-5 21P) at Vegas (23-15-2 48P) 10 p.m.

Idle: TBL (59P), TOR (51P), DET (41P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets