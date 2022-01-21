GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks

Panthers (27-8-5 59P) vs Canucks (18-18-3 39P)

WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet Pacific

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #FLAvsVAN

ENEMY INTEL: Nucks Misconduct

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, Van 2 - (Recap) 1/11/2022

NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23

PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (7-5-2 .891 / 3.51 0SO) vs Spencer Martin

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Vancouver

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

Friday evening on the NHL ice, and we will see the Atlantic Division square off with the Pacific Division as the Florida Panthers duke it out with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Panthers enter this game at 27-13 while the Canucks come in at 18-21.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Dallas (19-16-2 40P) at DETROIT (18-17-5 41P) 7:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (27-9-5 59P) at Anaheim (19-16-7 45P) 10 p.m.

Idle: TOR (51P), BOS (48P), BUF (31P), OTT (24P), MTL (22P)

