GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken

Panthers (27-8-5 59P) at Kraken (12-24-4 28P)

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Root-NW

Bally Sports Florida, Root-NW ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Davy Jones Locker Room FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (0-1-0)

Game 1 of 2 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: SEA 4, @FLA 1 - (Recap) 11/27/2022

SEA 4, @FLA 1 - (Recap) 11/27/2022 NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 season

2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (20-3-3 .925 / 2.38 1SO) vs Grubauer (9-15-4 .893 / 3.26)

Bobrovsky (20-3-3 .925 / 2.38 1SO) vs Grubauer (9-15-4 .893 / 3.26) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Seattle

Scouting Report (Full preview @ Winners and Whiners)

It’s an interconference clash between a pair of teams in different situations when it comes to the postseason out in the Pacific Northwest. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Seattle Kraken Sunday night. Florida edged Vancouver 2-1 in a shootout on the road Friday night in their previous contest. Seattle was blanked 5-0 at home by St. Louis in their most recent game Friday night. In the first meeting between the teams this season, which is the only matchup between the franchises with the Kraken being an expansion team, saw Seattle earn a 4-1 victory on the road back on November 27, 2021.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (11-20-3 25P) at Columbus (18-19-1 37P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (61P), TOR (53P), BOS (50P), DET (42P), BUF (33P), MTL (23P)

