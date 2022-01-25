 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 43

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (28-8-5 61P) at Jets (17-14-7 41P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg

Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, TSN3

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #GoJetsGo, #FLAvsWPG, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (20-4-3 2.38) / Winnipeg: Hellebuyck (14-12-6 3.26)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • BUFFALO (13-21-7 33P) at OTTAWA (12-20-3 27P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (61P), TOR (53P), BOS (50P), DET (42P), MTL (23P)

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...