GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights

Panthers (29-9-5 63P) vs Golden Knights (25-15-3 53P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul
Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, ATTSN-RM
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey
Expected starters: Florida: Knight (8-5-2 3.31) / Vegas: Lehner (17-11-1 2.85)
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Anaheim (21-16-8 50P) at MONTREAL (8-26-7 23P) 7 p.m.
- Carolina (28-9-2 58P) at OTTAWA (13-20-3 29P) 7 p.m.
- New Jersey (15-21-5 35P) at TAMPA BAY (28-10-5 61P) 7 p.m.
Idle: TOR (55P), BOS (51P), DET (42P), BUF (33P)
