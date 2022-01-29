GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks

Panthers (30-9-5 65P) vs Sharks (22-19-2 46P)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCA

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCA ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #SJSvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #SJSvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Fear The Fin

Fear The Fin FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @SJS 3 - (Recap) 2/17/2020

FLA 5, @SJS 3 - (Recap) 2/17/2020 NEXT MEETING: March 15, 2022

March 15, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (21-4-3 .922 / 2.46 1SO) vs Reimer (13-8-1 .907 / 2.85 1SO)

Bobrovsky (21-4-3 .922 / 2.46 1SO) vs Reimer (13-8-1 .907 / 2.85 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose

Scouting Report (Full preview @ Winners and Whiners)

The San Jose Sharks will be going for their second consecutive win when they face the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. The Sharks are coming off a 4-1 win over Washington. The Panthers are coming off a 4-1 win over Vegas. Florida is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games against San Jose.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Anaheim (22-16-8 52P) at OTTAWA (13-20-4 30P) 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton (21-16-2 44P) at MONTREAL (8-27-7 23P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (26-10-3 55P) at DETROIT (19-19-6 44P) 7 p.m.

Vegas (25-16-3 55P) at TAMPA BAY (29-10-5 63P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (13-22-7 33P) at Arizona (10-28-4 24P) 9 p.m.

Idle: BOS (53P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets