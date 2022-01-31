GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, NHL Network

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, NHL Network ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #FLAvsCBJ, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #FLAvsCBJ, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon

The Cannon FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 9, CBJ 2 - (Recap) 1/15/2022

@FLA 9, CBJ 2 - (Recap) 1/15/2022 NEXT MEETING: February 24, 2022

PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (22-4-3 .921 / 2.49 1SO) vs Merzlikins (14-11-1 .911 / 3.18 2SO)

Bobrovsky (22-4-3 .921 / 2.49 1SO) vs Merzlikins (14-11-1 .911 / 3.18 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)

It’s a battle of Eastern Conference teams on the ice in the Buckeye State. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night. Florida comes in off a 5-4 overtime win at home over San Jose Saturday night in their previous contest. Columbus was on the road against Montreal Sunday night in the front half of a back-to-back set. The Blue Jackets defeated the Rangers 5-3 Thursday night in their previous contest. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Panthers have reeled off an 8-0-2 mark with seven straight victories. That includes a 9-2 demolition of the Blue Jackets in the most recent contest, which came at home on January 15.

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New Jersey (15-23-5 35P) at TORONTO (27-10-4 58P) 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton (22-16-2 46P) at OTTAWA (13-21-4 30P) 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim (23-16-8 54P) at DETROIT (19-20-6 44P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TBL (64P), BOS (53P), BUF (35P), MTL (23P)

