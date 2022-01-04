GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames

Panthers (21-7-4 46P) vs Flames (17-7-6 40P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet West

Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet West ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #CGYvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Flames, #CGYvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Matchsticks and Gasoline FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: CGY 3, @FLA 0 - (Recap) 3/1/2020

CGY 3, @FLA 0 - (Recap) 3/1/2020 NEXT MEETING: January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (14-3-2 .918 / 2.47 0SO) vs Markstrom (12-6-5 .930 / 1.99 5SO)

Bobrovsky (14-3-2 .918 / 2.47 0SO) vs Markstrom (12-6-5 .930 / 1.99 5SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Calgary

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s an interconference battle on the ice in the Sunshine State as a pair of teams looking to move up in the standings do battle. The Calgary Flames are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Calgary comes in off a 5-1 win on the road over Chicago in their most recent contest Sunday night. Florida dumped Montreal by a 5-2 score at home on Saturday in their previous game. In the last ten meetings between the teams, the Flames own a 7-2-1 advantage and have won the last two matchups. That includes a 3-0 road victory in the most recent meeting back on March 1, 2020.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New Jersey (13-15-5 31P) at BOSTON (16-10-2 34P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (21-8-5) at Columbus (15-14-1 31P) 7 p.m.

San Jose (17-15-1 35P) at DETROIT (15-15-3 33P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TOR (44P), BUF (26P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)

