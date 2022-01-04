GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames

Panthers (21-7-4 46P) vs Flames (17-7-6 40P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Calgary
Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet West
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Matchsticks and Gasoline
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #CGYvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (14-3-2 2.47) / Calgary: Markstrom (5-4-0 3.34)
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- New Jersey (13-15-5 31P) at BOSTON (16-10-2 34P) 7 p.m.
- TAMPA BAY (21-8-5) at Columbus (15-14-1 31P) 7 p.m.
- San Jose (17-15-1 35P) at DETROIT (15-15-3 33P) 7:30 p.m.
Idle: TOR (44P), BUF (26P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)
