GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 33

By Todd Little
Panthers (21-7-4 46P) vs Flames (17-7-6 40P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Calgary

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet West

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #CGYvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (14-3-2 2.47) / Calgary: Markstrom (5-4-0 3.34)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New Jersey (13-15-5 31P) at BOSTON (16-10-2 34P) 7 p.m.
  • TAMPA BAY (21-8-5) at Columbus (15-14-1 31P) 7 p.m.
  • San Jose (17-15-1 35P) at DETROIT (15-15-3 33P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TOR (44P), BUF (26P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)

