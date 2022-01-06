GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars

Panthers (22-7-4 48P) at Stars (15-12-2 32P)

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #FLAvsDAL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #FLAvsDAL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Defending Big D

Defending Big D FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, DAL 4 (OT) - (Recap) 5/3/2021

@FLA 5, DAL 4 (OT) - (Recap) 5/3/2021 NEXT MEETING: January 14, 2022

January 14, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (15-3-2 .921 / 2.45 0SO) vs Oettinger (7-2-0 .922 / 2.24 5SO)

Bobrovsky (15-3-2 .921 / 2.45 0SO) vs Oettinger (7-2-0 .922 / 2.24 5SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s an interconference clash on the ice between a pair of teams looking to gain ground in their respective playoff pictures in the Lone Star State. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Florida comes in off a 6-2 home victory over Calgary Tuesday night in their previous contest. Dallas hasn’t taken the ice since a 7-4 victory at home over Minnesota back on December 20: their last six games have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including each of the last two. That includes a 5-4 overtime win at home in the most recent matchup on May 3, 2021.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Minnesota (19-10-2 40P) at BOSTON (17-10-2 36P) 7 p.m. (ESPN)

San Jose (17-15-1 35P) at BUFFALO (10-17-6 26P) 7 p.m.

Calgary (17-8-6 40P) at TAMPA BAY (22-8-5 49P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (16-15-3 35P) at Anaheim (18-11-7 43P) 10 p.m.

Idle: TOR (46P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets