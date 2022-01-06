 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 34

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (22-7-4 48P) at Stars (15-12-2 32P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Defending Big D

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #FLAvsDAL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (15-3-2 2.45) / Dallas: Holtby (5-7-1 2.43)

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Minnesota (19-10-2 40P) at BOSTON (17-10-2 36P) 7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • San Jose (17-15-1 35P) at BUFFALO (10-17-6 26P) 7 p.m.
  • Calgary (17-8-6 40P) at TAMPA BAY (22-8-5 49P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (16-15-3 35P) at Anaheim (18-11-7 43P) 10 p.m.

Idle: TOR (46P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...