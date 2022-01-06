GameThread: Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars

Panthers (22-7-4 48P) at Stars (15-12-2 32P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Defending Big D
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #FLAvsDAL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (15-3-2 2.45) / Dallas: Holtby (5-7-1 2.43)
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Minnesota (19-10-2 40P) at BOSTON (17-10-2 36P) 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- San Jose (17-15-1 35P) at BUFFALO (10-17-6 26P) 7 p.m.
- Calgary (17-8-6 40P) at TAMPA BAY (22-8-5 49P) 7 p.m.
- DETROIT (16-15-3 35P) at Anaheim (18-11-7 43P) 10 p.m.
Idle: TOR (46P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)
Loading comments...