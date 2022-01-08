GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Panthers (22-7-5 49P) at Hurricanes (24-7-1 49P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #FLAvsCAR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #FLAvsCAR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country

Canes Country FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3 (1-0-0)

Game 1 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, CAR 2 (OT) - (Recap) 11/6/2021

@FLA 5, CAR 2 (OT) - (Recap) 11/6/2021 NEXT MEETING: Game will be rescheduled

Game will be rescheduled PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (15-3-3 .918 / 2.56 0SO) vs Raanta (5-2-1 .908/ 2.35 1SO)

Bobrovsky (15-3-3 .918 / 2.56 0SO) vs Raanta (5-2-1 .908/ 2.35 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of Eastern Conference teams in the thick of their respective playoff races take the ice in search of a win down in the Tar Heel State. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night. Florida comes in off a 6-5 shootout loss at Dallas Thursday night in their most recent game. Carolina was victorious by a 6-3 score at home over Calgary Friday night in their previous contest. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Hurricanes have won six of the last 10 matchups but the Panthers have won two straight. That includes a 5-2 home victory in the first meeting this season on November 6, 2021.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON (17-11-2 36P) at TAMPA BAY (23-8-5 51P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (22-8-2 46P) at Colorado (20-8-2 44P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

OTTAWA (9-18-2 20P) at Vancouver (16-15-3 35P) 10 p.m.

DETROIT (16-15-3 35P) at Los Angeles (16-13-5 37P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: BUF (26P), MTL (18P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets