Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Scouting Report

The Panthers (1-2) will visit the Hurricanes this afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh for preseason game number four. Despite icing what looked like a stronger lineup on Thursday, the Cats got spanked 5-2 by Carolina on Thusday night at FLA Live Arena. The Hurricanes scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded tally while the Panthers went a disappointing 0 for 5 with the man-advantage. Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour lit the lamp for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up all five goals in going the distance.

Today’s roster

Forwards: Grigori Denisenko, Riley Nash, Aleksi Heponiemi, Zac Dalpe, Eetu Luostarinen, Patrick Giles, Rudolfs Balcers, Ethan Keppen, Chris Tierney, Anton Levtchi, Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen: Anthony Bitetto, Matt Kiersted, Michael Del Zotto, Dennis Cesana, John Ludvig, Nathan Staios, Samttu Kinnunen

Goalies: Spencer Knight, Mack Guzda

