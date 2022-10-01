Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
- WHEN: 1 p.m. ET
- WHERE: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
- WATCH: Streaming link
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #FLAvsCAR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
- LAST MEETING: CAR 5, @FLA 2 (9/29/22) Recap
- NEXT MEETING: November 9, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight vs. Frederik Andersen
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina
Scouting Report
The Panthers (1-2) will visit the Hurricanes this afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh for preseason game number four. Despite icing what looked like a stronger lineup on Thursday, the Cats got spanked 5-2 by Carolina on Thusday night at FLA Live Arena. The Hurricanes scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded tally while the Panthers went a disappointing 0 for 5 with the man-advantage. Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour lit the lamp for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up all five goals in going the distance.
Today’s roster
Forwards: Grigori Denisenko, Riley Nash, Aleksi Heponiemi, Zac Dalpe, Eetu Luostarinen, Patrick Giles, Rudolfs Balcers, Ethan Keppen, Chris Tierney, Anton Levtchi, Ryan Lomberg
Defensemen: Anthony Bitetto, Matt Kiersted, Michael Del Zotto, Dennis Cesana, John Ludvig, Nathan Staios, Samttu Kinnunen
Goalies: Spencer Knight, Mack Guzda
Loading comments...