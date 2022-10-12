Wednesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After kicking things off in the Czech Republic, the 2022-23 NHL season opened play on North American soil last night with the New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights posting wins.

The Rangers got two goals from Mika Zibanejad and 25 saves from Igor Shesterkin to best the Tampa Bay Lighting 3-1 at Madison Square Garden.

Mark Stone scored with 26 seconds left in regulation to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 road win over the Los Angeles Kings. Jonathan Quick stopped 47 of 51 shots for the Kings.

There will be six more openers tonight which features a double-header on TNT.

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals 7 p.m. (TNT)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche 9:30 (TNT)

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers 10 p.m.

The Florida Panthers will open tomorrow night at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders. While the cash-strapped Cats are bringing just 20 players north, the Islanders can afford to ice a full 23-man roster. Here’s who made the team:

Forwards: Mat Barzal, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey, J-G Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin, Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston, Oliver Wahlstrom, Nikita Soshnikov, Zach Parise

Defensemen: Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov, Scott Mayfield, Sebastian Aho, Robin Salo

Goalies: Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov

Down on the farm, the Charlotte Checkers have released forwards Oliver Chau and Kobe Roth from their camp tryouts. Both players have joined the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. The most recent Checkers roster shows 29 players remaining in training camp. This does not include the three players (Zac Dalpe, Justin Sourdif and Matt Kiersted) currently on SOIR with the Panthers.