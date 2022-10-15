GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

Panthers (1-0-0 2P) at Sabres (1-0-0 2P)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY ON THE TUBE: lBally Sports Florida, MSG-B

lBally Sports Florida, MSG-B ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsBUF, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsBUF, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade

Die By The Blade FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, BUF 3 - (Recap) 4/8/2022

@FLA 4, BUF 3 - (Recap) 4/8/2022 NEXT MEETING: January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-0-0 .970 / 1.01 0SO) vs Anderson (1-0-0 .972 / 1.00 0SO)

Bobrovsky (1-0-0 .970 / 1.01 0SO) vs Anderson (1-0-0 .972 / 1.00 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres get set for a matinee affair on Saturday in Buffalo. The Panthers, winners of the President’s Trophy last season as they finished with the most points in the NHL with a record of 58-16-6. They picked up right where they left off with an opening night victory. The Sabres, one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, also started off with a win with a 4-1 win over Ottawa at home.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (1-0-0 2P) at New Jersey (0-1-0 0P) 7 p.m.

Arizona (0-1-0 0P) at BOSTON (1-0-0 2P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (1-1-0 2P) at Washington (0=2-0 0P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (0-1-0 0P) at TORONTO (1-1-0 2P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (1-1-0 2P) at Pittsburgh (1-0-0) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

