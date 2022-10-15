GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

Panthers (1-0-0 2P) at Sabres (1-0-0 2P)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY
- ON THE TUBE: lBally Sports Florida, MSG-B
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsBUF, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, BUF 3 - (Recap) 4/8/2022
- NEXT MEETING: January 16, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-0-0 .970 / 1.01 0SO) vs Anderson (1-0-0 .972 / 1.00 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)
The Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres get set for a matinee affair on Saturday in Buffalo. The Panthers, winners of the President’s Trophy last season as they finished with the most points in the NHL with a record of 58-16-6. They picked up right where they left off with an opening night victory. The Sabres, one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, also started off with a win with a 4-1 win over Ottawa at home.
Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- DETROIT (1-0-0 2P) at New Jersey (0-1-0 0P) 7 p.m.
- Arizona (0-1-0 0P) at BOSTON (1-0-0 2P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (1-1-0 2P) at Washington (0=2-0 0P) 7 p.m.
- OTTAWA (0-1-0 0P) at TORONTO (1-1-0 2P) 7 p.m.
- TAMPA BAY (1-1-0 2P) at Pittsburgh (1-0-0) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
