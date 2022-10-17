GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Panthers (2-0-0 4P) at Bruins (2-0-0 4P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NESN

Bally Sports Florida, NESN ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Stanley Cup of Chowder FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: @BOS 4, FLA 2 - (Recap) 4/26/2022

@BOS 4, FLA 2 - (Recap) 4/26/2022 NEXT MEETING: November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-0-0 .970/1.01 0SO) vs Ullmark (1-0-0 .943/2.00 0SO)

Bobrovsky (1-0-0 .970/1.01 0SO) vs Ullmark (1-0-0 .943/2.00 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

Two playoff teams from the Eastern Conference in 2021-22, both off to good starts this season, will do battle as the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on Monday night. The Panthers come in at 2-0 as they seem to be picking up where they left off from last year’s NHL points leading season. The Bruins, despite some key injuries and a new coaching staff, have started off at 2-0 as well as they try to get off to a good start despite the injuries. The puck drops at 7:00pm EST on Monday night.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Arizona (0-2-0 0P) at TORONTO (2-1-0 4P) 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh (2-0-0 4P) at MONTREAL (1-2-0 2P) 7 p.m

Los Angeles (1-2-0 2P) at DETROIT (2-0-0 4P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BUF (2P), TBL (2P), OTT (0P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets