GameThread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Panthers (2-0-0 4P) at Bruins (2-0-0 4P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 4
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, NESN
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Stanley Cup of Chowder
#TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (1-0-0 1.01) / Boston: Ullmark (1-0-0 2.00)
Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Arizona (0-2-0 0P) at TORONTO (2-1-0 4P) 7 p.m.
- Pittsburgh (2-0-0 4P) at MONTREAL (1-2-0 2P) 7 p.m
- Los Angeles (1-2-0 2P) at DETROIT (2-0-0 4P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BUF (2P), TBL (2P), OTT (0P)
