GameThread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 3

By Todd Little
Panthers (2-0-0 4P) at Bruins (2-0-0 4P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 4 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, NESN

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (1-0-0 1.01) / Boston: Ullmark (1-0-0 2.00)

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Arizona (0-2-0 0P) at TORONTO (2-1-0 4P) 7 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh (2-0-0 4P) at MONTREAL (1-2-0 2P) 7 p.m
  • Los Angeles (1-2-0 2P) at DETROIT (2-0-0 4P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BUF (2P), TBL (2P), OTT (0P)

