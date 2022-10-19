GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: TNT

TNT ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Broad Street Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3

Game 1 of 3 LAST MEETING: @FLA 6, PHI 3 - (Recap) 3/10/2022

@FLA 6, PHI 3 - (Recap) 3/10/2022 NEXT MEETING: October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-1-0 .924 / 2.61 0SO) vs Sandstrom

Bobrovsky (1-1-0 .924 / 2.61 0SO) vs Sandstrom PLAYER STATS: Florida / Philadelphia

Scouting Report

After going 2-1 on the road to open the season, the Florida Panthers will play at home for the first time in 2022-23 when they host the surprising 3-0 Philadelphia Flyers. The Cats are coming off a mistake-laden 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday, while the Flyers rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 last night at Amalie Arena. Expect backup goaltender Felix Sandstrom to get his first start of the campaign for Philadelphia. Panthers’ defenseman Aaron Ekblad is expected to miss the next 3-6 weeks with a Grade 2 groin strain. Look for Matt Kiersted to possibly take his place via emergency recall.

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: BOS (6P), DET (5P), BUF (4P), MTL (4P), TOR (4P), OTT (2P), TBL (2P)

