 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Cats open home slate versus undefeated Tortorella & Co.

By Todd Little
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Panthers (2-1-0 4P) vs Flyers (3-0-0 6P)

  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: TNT
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #FueledByPhilly, #PHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Broad Street Hockey
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 6, PHI 3 - (Recap) 3/10/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: October 27, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-1-0 .924 / 2.61 0SO) vs Sandstrom
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Philadelphia

Scouting Report

After going 2-1 on the road to open the season, the Florida Panthers will play at home for the first time in 2022-23 when they host the surprising 3-0 Philadelphia Flyers. The Cats are coming off a mistake-laden 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday, while the Flyers rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 last night at Amalie Arena. Expect backup goaltender Felix Sandstrom to get his first start of the campaign for Philadelphia. Panthers’ defenseman Aaron Ekblad is expected to miss the next 3-6 weeks with a Grade 2 groin strain. Look for Matt Kiersted to possibly take his place via emergency recall.

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: BOS (6P), DET (5P), BUF (4P), MTL (4P), TOR (4P), OTT (2P), TBL (2P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...