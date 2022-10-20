Recap: Panthers hold off Flyers for 4-3 win in home-opener

It was a night of firsts at FLA Live Arena last night.

The Florida Panthers won its first home game of the season by a 4-3 count over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia lost its first game of the 2022-23 campaign, ending new head coach John Tortorella’s three-game run of wins.

Carter Verhaeghe scored his first two goals of the season. He sniped Felix Sandstrom, who was making his first start of the year, twice in a 2:32 span early in the first period to give the Cats a 2-0 lead. Verhaeghe’s first goal was set up Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas while Gustav Forsling and Barkov got the helpers on the second.

OH OK CARTER pic.twitter.com/SUuOz3NZsh — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 19, 2022

TURN MY SWAG ONNNNNN pic.twitter.com/DTMi3P1NCA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 20, 2022

The Verhaeghe markers were the first two goals Florida’s first line has scored this season.

Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler notched his first of campaign with 3:39 left in the frame to cut the lead in half. Kevin Hayes got the primary assist and Zack MacEwen got the second assist, his first point of the season.

After James van Riemsdyk tied the tilt with a power-play goal late in the second period, from Travis Konency and Ivan Provorov, free agent pickup Rudolfs Balcers took a sweet little pass from Sam Bennett and roofed a backhand over Sandstrom 3:51 into the third for his first in a Panthers uniform. Matthew Tkachuk extended his scoring streak to four games with the secondary helper.

RUDY

RUDY

RUDY pic.twitter.com/a9HrE2do3e — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 20, 2022

Bennett and Tkachuk would get the assists again on what ended up being the game-winner. Recent waiver claim Josh Mahura sent a knuckling shot past Sandstrom for his first goal with the Florida to put the Cats by two again at the 9:08 mark. It was the first GWG of Mahura’s NHL career.

Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall in the final stanza, stopping 18 of 19 shots to finish with a total of 31 saves. The Flyers tacked on a meaningless goal with three ticks left on the clock when Hayes faked a slapper and sent a cross over to Konecny, who finished into an empty net with Bobrovsky caught out of position. Tony DeAngelo also collected an assist on the fine play by Hayes.

With blueliners Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour out, Matt Kiersted and Lucas Carlsson each made their first appearance of the season. Kiersted played 13:15 and registered two shots and two hits. Carlsson logged 10:36 of ice time and finished with one shot, two hits and a block.

The 3-1 Panthers will take on the struggling Tampa Lightning in Sunrise on Friday night.

Lift & Drag