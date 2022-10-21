GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers (3-1-0 6P) vs Lightning (1-3-0 2P)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Raw Charge FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: TBL 8, @FLA 4 (OT) - (Recap) 4/24/2022

TBL 8, @FLA 4 (OT) - (Recap) 4/24/2022 NEXT MEETING: December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (2-1 .919 / 2.75 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (1-2-0 .912 / 2.73 0SO)

Bobrovsky (2-1 .919 / 2.75 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (1-2-0 .912 / 2.73 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at FLA LIve Arena in the first meeting between the Sunshine State’s two NHL teams since the Bolts set the Cats packing from the postseason on May 23. Tampa Bay is off to a slow start at 1-3 while the Panthers have looked pretty good under new head coach Paul Maurice and are 3-1. Florida depleted defense corps will have to keep a close eye on Steven Stamkos, who is up to six goals already. Matthew Tkachuk has put up at least point in four straight games for the Panthers. Let’s get in on...

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (2-0-1 5P) at Chicago (1-2-0 2P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (8P), BUF (6P), MTL (6P), TOR (6P), OTT (4P)

