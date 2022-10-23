GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders

Panthers (3-1-1 7P) vs Islanders (2-3-0 4P)
- WHEN: 5 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Isles, #NYIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Lighthouse Hockey
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @NYI 1 - (Recap) 10/13/2022
- NEXT MEETING: December 23, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (1-0-0 .889 / 3.00 0SO) vs Varlamov (1-0-0 .929 / 2.00 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York
Scouting Report
The Florida Panthers host the New York Islanders this evening with both teams heading in opposite directions to start the 2022-23 campaign. The Islanders are 2-3 and have lost back-to-back games while the Panthers have a 3-1-1 record and look like they could again one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, once they get the power play going. The two clubs open the season against each at UBS Arena with the Panthers posting a 3-1 victory.
Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Anaheim (1-3-1 3P) at DETROIT (2-0-2 6P) 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Idle: BOS (10P), BUF (8P), TOR (8P), OTT (6P), BUF (P), TBL (6P), MTL (6P)
