GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks

Panthers (4-1-1 9P) at Blackhawks (3-2-0 6P)

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: United Center, Sunrise, FL

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCH

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Blackhawks, #FLAvsCHI

ENEMY INTEL: Second City Hockey

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

LAST MEETING: FLA 4, CHI 0 (Recap) - 3/31/2022

NEXT MEETING: March 10, 2023

PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (2-1-1 .916 / 2.79 0SO) vs Alex Stalock (2-1-0 .938 / 2.14 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (2-1-1 .916 / 2.79 0SO) vs Alex Stalock (2-1-0 .938 / 2.14 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Chicago

Scouting Report

After collecting five of a possible six points on its first homestand, the Florida Panthers are back on the road tonight, playing a Western Conference foe, the Chicago Blackhawks, for the first time this season. Despite minimal contributions from its first line and power play, last year’s President Trophy-winners are 4-1-1, good for second place in the Atlantic Division. The Blackhawks, who many are expecting to be in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, dropped their first two games, however, a three-game winning streak has them in the middle of the pack in the Central Division.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Dallas (4-1-1 9P) at BOSTON (5-1-0 10P) 7 p.m.

Minnesota (1-3-1 3P) at MONTREAL (3-3-0 6P) 7 p.m.

New Jersey (3-2-0 6P) at DETROIT (3-0-2 8P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (4-1-0 8P) at Seattle (2-3-2 6P) 10 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (3-3-0 6P) at Los Angeles (3-4-0 6P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: TOR (8P), OTT (8P)

