GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

Panthers (4-2-1 9P) vs Flyers (4-2-0 8P)

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSP

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSP ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #FueledByPhilly, #FLAvsPHI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #FueledByPhilly, #FLAvsPHI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Broad Street Hockey

Broad Street Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, PHI 3 - (Recap) 10/19/2022

@FLA 4, PHI 3 - (Recap) 10/19/2022 NEXT MEETING: March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovksy (2-2-1 .908 / 2.85 0SO) vs Carter Hart (4-0-0 .949 / 1.75 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovksy (2-2-1 .908 / 2.85 0SO) vs Carter Hart (4-0-0 .949 / 1.75 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Philadelphia

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers, looking to rebound from a disappointing loss in Chicago, take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a battle between two Eastern Conferences teams separated by one point in the standings. A molasses-like start cost the Cats in its 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. The Flyers were spanked by the lowly San Jose Sharks at home in their last outing. Florida recorded a 4-3 home win in the first meeting last week.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (3-1-2 8P) at BOSTON (6-1-0 12P) 7 p.m.

Minnesota (2-3-1 5P) at OTTAWA (4-2-0 8P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (3-4-0 6P) at BUFFALO (4-2-0 8P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (4-3-0 8P) at San Jose (2-7-0 4P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: TBL (8P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets