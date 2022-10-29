GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators

The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) are looking to avoid a third straight defeat when they host the Ottawa Senators (4-3-0) in matinée action from FLA LIve Arena in suburban Sunrise. Florida is back from a brief and disappointing road trip that saw them drop a lackluster 4-2 decision to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday before they were edged 4-3 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, despite peppering Carter Hart with 51 shots on goal. The Senators had won four in a row before they were defeated 4-2 on home ice by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
- WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS2, TSN5
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 , 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #OTTvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Silver Seven Sens
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @OTT 0 (Recap) - 4/28/2022
- NEXT MEETING: March 27, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (2-3-1 .897/3.06 0SO) vs Anton Forsberg (3-3-0 .908/2.86 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa
Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TAMPA BAY (4-4-0 8P) at San Jose (3-7-0 6P) 4:30 p.m.
- TORONTO (4-3-1 9P) at Los Angeles (4-5-0 9P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
- MONTREAL (4-4-0 8P) at St. Louis (3-3-0 6P) 7 p.m.
- Chicago (4-3-0 8P) at BUFFALO (4-3-0 8P) 7 p.m.
- Minnesota (3-3-1 7P) at DETROIT (3-2-2 8P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BOS (16P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...