 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators

Cats try to snap two-game losing streak in Saturday matinee

By Todd Little
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ottawa Senators v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) are looking to avoid a third straight defeat when they host the Ottawa Senators (4-3-0) in matinée action from FLA LIve Arena in suburban Sunrise. Florida is back from a brief and disappointing road trip that saw them drop a lackluster 4-2 decision to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday before they were edged 4-3 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, despite peppering Carter Hart with 51 shots on goal. The Senators had won four in a row before they were defeated 4-2 on home ice by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Florida Panthers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Panthers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

  • WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS2, TSN5
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 , 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #OTTvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Silver Seven Sens
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @OTT 0 (Recap) - 4/28/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: March 27, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (2-3-1 .897/3.06 0SO) vs Anton Forsberg (3-3-0 .908/2.86 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • TAMPA BAY (4-4-0 8P) at San Jose (3-7-0 6P) 4:30 p.m.
  • TORONTO (4-3-1 9P) at Los Angeles (4-5-0 9P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • MONTREAL (4-4-0 8P) at St. Louis (3-3-0 6P) 7 p.m.
  • Chicago (4-3-0 8P) at BUFFALO (4-3-0 8P) 7 p.m.
  • Minnesota (3-3-1 7P) at DETROIT (3-2-2 8P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (16P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...