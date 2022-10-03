Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers will open training camp this morning at Bojangles Coliseum.

After the Cats were beaten 4-3 by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon, they left a sizable portion of that game’s roster in North Carolina.

I’ll do my best here to compile the Checkers training camp roster after all the Panthers’ moves over the weekend. Players on AHL contracts or invites to camp will be notated. All others are signed to two-way NHL contracts with Florida.

Forwards: Zac Dalpe (on waivers), Grigori Denisenko, Anton Levtchi, Serron Noel, Patrick Giles, Henry Bowlby, Connor Bunnaman, Riley Nash (AHL), Ethan Keppen (AHL), Xavier Cormier (AHL), Oliver Chau (invite), Dominic Franco (AHL), Kobe Roth (invite), Brendan Hoffman (invite), Cameron Morrison (AHL), Riley Bezeau (AHL), Robert Carpenter (invite), Tag Bertuzzi (invite)

Defensemen: Anthony Bitetto (on waivers), Santtu Kinnunen, John Ludvig, Zach Uens, Calle Sjalin, Nathan Staios, Max Gildon, Robert Calisti (AHL), Dennis Cesana (AHL), Branden Hickey (invite), Lukas Kaelble (invite), Cole Moberg (invite)

Goalies: Mack Guzda, Cam Johnson (AHL), Evan Fitzpatrick (AHL), J.F. Berube (PTO)

A player to keep an eye will be invitee Brendan Hoffman, who is a Charlotte native. The undrafted Hoffman scored 20 goals and 14 assists for the OHL’s Erie Otters last season.