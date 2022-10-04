Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After taking Monday off, the Florida Panthers will return to the ice today to continue training camp and begin preparations for the the final two games of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Veterans Zac Dalpe and Anthony Bitetto cleared waivers yesterday afternoon and will report to the Charlotte Checkers.

The Cats camp roster is down to about 30 players now, so competition for the precious few open spots on the team will really heat up this week.

Prospects Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko and Justin Sourdif are still in the mix among the forwards.

