Wednesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers will practice today as they continue preparations for Thursday night’s homie against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Paul Maurice has stated he’ll be playing something closely resembling his opening night roster. Florida will be looking to end its three-game preseason losing streak. The two teams will close their respective exhibitions slates on Saturday in Tampa.

It doesn’t look like the Panthers made any further personnel moves after yesterday’s practice, so I believe that the training camp stands at 30.

Forwards: Rudolfs Balcers, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Nick Cousins, Anthony Duclair (injured), Aleksi Heponiemi, Patric Hornqvist, Logan Hutsko, Ryan Lomberg, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gerald Mayhew, Samson Reinhart, Justin Sourdif, Chris Tierney, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Colin White, Eric Staal (PTO)

Defenseman; Lucas Carlsson, Michael Del Zotto, Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling, Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour, Marc Staal, Matt Kiersted

Goalers: Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight, Alex Lyon

