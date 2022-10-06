Thursday Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Streaming link

Raw Charge LAST MEETING: @TBL 2, @FLA 0 - 5/23/2022

@TBL 2, @FLA 0 - 5/23/2022 NEXT MEETING: October 8, 2022

October 8, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky vs Vasilevskiy

Bobrovsky vs Vasilevskiy PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report

The Panthers will host the Lightning tonight at FLA Live Arena in the penultimate preseason game for both clubs. Florida’s two powerful squads are each a riding a three-game losing streak. The Cats topped Nashville in overtime to open the preseason, but were beaten by the Predators and then dropped two straight against Carolina. Tampa Bay has fallen to the Hurricanes and twice to Nashville. As much as health permits, the Panthers will ice what will be pretty close to the lineup they will play in next week’s regular season opener against the New York Islanders.