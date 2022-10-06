Thursday Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Florida Panthers (1-3) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (0-3)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Streaming link
- LAST MEETING: @TBL 2, @FLA 0 - 5/23/2022
- NEXT MEETING: October 8, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky vs Vasilevskiy
Scouting Report
The Panthers will host the Lightning tonight at FLA Live Arena in the penultimate preseason game for both clubs. Florida’s two powerful squads are each a riding a three-game losing streak. The Cats topped Nashville in overtime to open the preseason, but were beaten by the Predators and then dropped two straight against Carolina. Tampa Bay has fallen to the Hurricanes and twice to Nashville. As much as health permits, the Panthers will ice what will be pretty close to the lineup they will play in next week’s regular season opener against the New York Islanders.
