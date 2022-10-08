Saturday Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL ON THE TUBE: Streaming link

Streaming link LISTEN : 96.5 WPOW (Dade/Broward), 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach)

: 96.5 WPOW (Dade/Broward), 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, TBL 2 (Recap) 10/6/2022

@FLA 3, TBL 2 (Recap) 10/6/2022 NEXT MEETING: October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight vs Elliot

Knight vs Elliot PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report

The Panthers will pay a visit to the Lightning this afternoon at Amalie Arena in the final preseason game for both clubs. Florida snapped its three-game exhibition losing streak, and extended Tampa Bay’s to four, when Brandon Montour ripped in a power-play goal with a 1:15 left in regulation to give the Cats a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Look for some of the Panthers who’ve been dealing with injuries lately (Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Colin White and Nick Cousins) to play tonight. Captain Aleksander Barkov will get the night off, as will Matthew Tkachuk, who is expected to be ready for Thursday’s season-opener against the New York Islanders.