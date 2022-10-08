Saturday Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Florida Panthers (2-3) at Tampa Bay Lightning (0-4)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Streaming link
- LISTEN: 96.5 WPOW (Dade/Broward), 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, TBL 2 (Recap) 10/6/2022
- NEXT MEETING: October 21, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight vs Elliot
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay
Scouting Report
The Panthers will pay a visit to the Lightning this afternoon at Amalie Arena in the final preseason game for both clubs. Florida snapped its three-game exhibition losing streak, and extended Tampa Bay’s to four, when Brandon Montour ripped in a power-play goal with a 1:15 left in regulation to give the Cats a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Look for some of the Panthers who’ve been dealing with injuries lately (Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Colin White and Nick Cousins) to play tonight. Captain Aleksander Barkov will get the night off, as will Matthew Tkachuk, who is expected to be ready for Thursday’s season-opener against the New York Islanders.
Loading comments...