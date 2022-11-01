 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Cats make first-ever visit to Mullett Arena

By Todd Little
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida Panthers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) will make their first-ever visit to the Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1) new temporary home, Mullett Arena tonight in Tempe to open a four-game road trip. Florida is coming off a well-played 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday that ended a two-game losing streak. After gaining a point in an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets to open the Mullett on Friday, the Coyotes suffered another 3-2 defeat against the New York Rangers on Sunday, so the Desert Dogs should be motivated to make game three of this first homestand a win. The Panthers swept Arizona last season, winning 5-3 in Sunrise and 3-1 in Glendale.

Florida Panthers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Panthers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

  • WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona X
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsARI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Five For Howling
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @ARI 1 - (Recap) 12/10/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: January 3, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (2-3-1 .897/3.06 0SO) vs Karel Vejmelka (1-3-1 .884/4.41 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • OTTAWA (4-4-0 8P) at TAMPA BAY (5-4-0 10P) 7 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (5-4-0 10P) at Minnesota (4-4-1 9P) 8 p.m.
  • BOSTON (8-1-0 16P) at Pittsburgh (4-4-1 9P) 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Idle: BUF (12P), DET (10P), TOR (10P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...