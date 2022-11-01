GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) will make their first-ever visit to the Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1) new temporary home, Mullett Arena tonight in Tempe to open a four-game road trip. Florida is coming off a well-played 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday that ended a two-game losing streak. After gaining a point in an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets to open the Mullett on Friday, the Coyotes suffered another 3-2 defeat against the New York Rangers on Sunday, so the Desert Dogs should be motivated to make game three of this first homestand a win. The Panthers swept Arizona last season, winning 5-3 in Sunrise and 3-1 in Glendale.
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona X
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsARI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Five For Howling
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
- LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @ARI 1 - (Recap) 12/10/2021
- NEXT MEETING: January 3, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (2-3-1 .897/3.06 0SO) vs Karel Vejmelka (1-3-1 .884/4.41 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- OTTAWA (4-4-0 8P) at TAMPA BAY (5-4-0 10P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (5-4-0 10P) at Minnesota (4-4-1 9P) 8 p.m.
- BOSTON (8-1-0 16P) at Pittsburgh (4-4-1 9P) 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Idle: BUF (12P), DET (10P), TOR (10P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...