Recap: Panthers shutter Hurricanes in convincing 3-0 victory

Spencer Knight made 40 saves and posted his first shutout of the season to lead the Florida Panthers to 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on a stormy night in South Florida.

Knight made Nick Cousins first period marker, his first in a Panthers kit, stand up as the game-winner and defenseman Brandon Montour assisted on all three Florida goals.

Cousins opened the scoring at 9:21 by converting a juicy rebound after Antti Raanta stopped Montour’s drive from the right point. Cousins passed off to Sam Bennett at the goal line and headed towards the front of the net while Bennett was banking the puck off the boards to Montour.

First as a Cat for Nick Cousins and it's a beauty pic.twitter.com/YZoVTfxAiq — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 10, 2022

It would be long time before there was another goal and fortunately for the Cats, it was Aleksander Barkov who got it. Barkov scored at the 10:20 mark of the third with Jack Drury in the penalty box for tripping him. Barkov finished off a pretty backhand pass from Carter Verhaeghe on a give-and-go after Montour turned the play the other way in the neutral zone and sent his teammates speeding over the Carolina blue line.

Easy mode for Sasha Barkov pic.twitter.com/tAZ4JkeKGx — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 10, 2022

Anton Lundell found Bennett in open ice and he clinched it with an empty-netter with six seconds to go.

Panthers win 3-0 after the empty net goal seals the deal!!!!@FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/nIE5Yrzo5t — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) November 10, 2022

Thanks to Knight, who outdueled a very game Raanta (33 saves), some timely scoring, and a rare win on the special team, the Panthers were able to deliver their most impressive result of the young season, even without leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk, who was serving the last of a two-game suspension. Tkachuk will be back on Saturday when the Cats face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday

