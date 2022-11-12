 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

Cats host McDavid, Daraisaitl and the rest of the Oilers for the only time this seasom

By Todd Little
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Edmonton Oilers v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (8-5-1) will get Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad back will they face Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers (8-7-0) at FLA Live Arena this afternoon. To make room for Ekblad, the cap-strapped Cats returned Matt Kiersted, Lucas Carlsson and Aleski Heopniemi to the Charlotte Checkers and placed struggling forward Rudolfs Balcers on waivers. Florida has won three of four and its faulty power play is showing signs of life, clicking once in each of those wins. The Oilers are playing the final tilt of a four-game road trip that they’ve gone 1-2 on. They were trounced 7-2 by the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Thursday, so they will be looking to head home with a big win over the Panthers.

Florida Panthers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Panthers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

  • WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoOilers, #EDMvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Copper and Blue
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: EDM 4, @FLA 3 - (Recap) 2/26/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: November 28, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (5-1-0 .925 / 2.18 1SO) vs Stuart Skinner (2-3-0 .928 / 2.62 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Edmonton

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • OTTAWA (4-8-1 9P) at Philadelphia (7-4-2 16P) 1 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • BOSTON (12-2-0 24P) at BUFFALO (7-7-0 14P) 7 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh (6-6-2 14P) at MONTREAL (7-6-1 15P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • Vancouver (4-7-3 11P) at TORONTO (7-5-3 17P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (7-4-3-6 17P) at Los Angeles (9-6-1 19P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: TBL (15P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...