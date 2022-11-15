 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Look for Bob to return tonight for the Cats

By Todd Little
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SPORTS-HKN-PANTHERS-LIGHTNING-RIVALRY-MI David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A pair of Eastern Conference teams that met in the playoffs last season and are having a bit of trouble getting it going in 2022-23 will collide tonight in suburban Broward when the Florida Panthers (8-6-1) host the Washington Capitals (7-8-2) at FLA Live Arena. After opening its five-game homestand with an impressive 3-0 shutout win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Cats went cold offensively again, except for Sam Bennett, and got doubled-up 4-2 by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The middling Capitals opened a three-game road trip Sunday on Florida’s gulf coast and got torched 6-3 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a run of three straight starts by youngster Spencer Knight, expect veteran Sergei Bobrovsky to be back between the pipes tonight for the Panthers. Darcy Kuemper only lasted 16:22 against the Bolts, so look for Washington to counter with Charlie Lindgren, who stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief.

Florida Panthers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Panthers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSWA
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, WSH 4 - (Recap) 11/30/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: February 16, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (3-4-1 .897 / 3.29 0SO) vs Charlie Lindgren (2-1-0 .915 / 2.98 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Dallas (9-5-1 19P) at TAMPA BAY (8-6-1 15P) 7 p.m.
  • New Jersey (12-3-0 24P) at MONTREAL (8-6-1 15P) 7 p.m.
  • TORONTO (8-5-3 19P) at Pittsburgh (6-6-3 15P) 7 p.m.
  • Vancouver (4-9-3 11P) at BUFFALO (7-8-0 14P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (7-5-3 17P) at Anaheim (4-10-1 11P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BOS (28P), OTT (11P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...