GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars

Cats hunting for another home ice win tonight against Central Division leaders

By Todd Little
Dallas Stars v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (9-6-1) look to continue a solid run of play that has seen them win four of their last six games. Florida is coming off a hard-fought 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals that saw its top line of Aleksander Barkov (1G/2A), Carter Verhaeghe (2G) and Matthew Tkachuk (3A) combine for eight points. The Central Division-leading Stars (9-5-2) are playing the final game of a three-game road trip that began with a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers before they were nipped 5-4 in overtime by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #DALvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Defending Big D
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 7, DAL 1 - (Recap) 1/14/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: January 8, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (4-4-1 .905 / 3.14 0SO) vs Jake Oettinger (6-2-1 .929 / 2.12 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Calgary (7-6-2 16P) at TAMPA BAY (9-6-1 19P) 7 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (8-7-1 17P) at Columbus (5-9-1 11P) 7 p.m.
  • New Jersey (13-3-0 26P) at TORONTO (9-5-3 21P) 7 p.m.
  • Philadelphia (7-6-3 17P) at BOSTON (14-2-0 28P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (7-5-4 18P) at San Jose (6-9-3 15P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: BUF (14P), OTT (13P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

