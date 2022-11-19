 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 18

By Todd Little
The Florida Panthers (9-7-1) will wrap a five-homestand this afternoon when they play host to the middling Calgary Flames (7-7-2) at FLA Live Arena. After a terrible first period cost them Thursday’s night tilt against the Dallas Stars, the Cats are just 2-2 on this run of home games in Sunrise. After losing six in a row, Calgary posted one-goal victories over Winnipeg and Los Angeles on home ice before they were beaten 4-1 by Tampa Bay to open a six-game road trip on Thursday. After making a blockbuster trade with each other this summer, neither club can be all that happy with their current position. We will see ex-Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar as members of the opposition; and Matthew Tkachuk will face his original team for the first time. Should be interesting to say the least,

  • WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida X
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #GCYvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Matchsticks and Gasoline
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: @CGY 5, FLA 1 - (Recap) 1/18/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: November 29, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (5-3-0 .921 / 2.25 1SO) vs Jacob Markstrom (6-4-2 .887 / 3.06 5SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Calgary

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New Jersey (14-3-0 28P) at OTTAWA (6-9-1 13P) 1 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • BUFFALO (7-10-0 14P) at TORONTO (9-5-4 22P) 7 p.m.
  • Chicago (6-7-3 15P) at BOSTON (15-2-0 30P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • DETROIT (8-5-4 20P) at Columbus (6-9-1 13P) 7 p.m.
  • Philadelphia (7-7-3 17P) at MONTREAL (8-8-1 17P) 7 p.m.
  • TAMPA BAY (10-6-1 21P) at Nashville (8-8-1 17P) 8 p.m.

