GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Coming off a homestand that was the epitome of mediocrity, the Florida Panthers (9-7-2) pay a visit to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-10-1) this evening at Nationwide Arena. Most of Florida’s losses this season have been due to a lack of scoring punch, but the team’s back end has all the sprung a leak as they were beaten 6-4 by Dallas on Thursday and 5-4 in a shootout by Calgary yesterday. The Blue Jackets were on a two-game winning streak and 3-1-1 in their last five before they were blasted 6-1 by the Detroit Red Wings last night.
- WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #FLAvsCBJ, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
- LAST MEETING: CBJ 6, FLA 3 - (Recap) 2/24/2022
- NEXT MEETING: December 13, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (4-4-1 .895 / 3.46 0SO) vs Daniil Tarasov (1-3-0 .893 / 3.57 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus
Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
Idle: BOS (32P), TOR (24P), TBL (23P), DET (22P), MTL (19P), BUF (14P), OTT (13P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
