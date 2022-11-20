 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 19

By Todd Little
Coming off a homestand that was the epitome of mediocrity, the Florida Panthers (9-7-2) pay a visit to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-10-1) this evening at Nationwide Arena. Most of Florida’s losses this season have been due to a lack of scoring punch, but the team’s back end has all the sprung a leak as they were beaten 6-4 by Dallas on Thursday and 5-4 in a shootout by Calgary yesterday. The Blue Jackets were on a two-game winning streak and 3-1-1 in their last five before they were blasted 6-1 by the Detroit Red Wings last night.

  • WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #FLAvsCBJ, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: CBJ 6, FLA 3 - (Recap) 2/24/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: December 13, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (4-4-1 .895 / 3.46 0SO) vs Daniil Tarasov (1-3-0 .893 / 3.57 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: BOS (32P), TOR (24P), TBL (23P), DET (22P), MTL (19P), BUF (14P), OTT (13P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

