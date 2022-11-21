Recap: Losing streak hits three as Panthers get dumped 5-3 by Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers peppered rookie Daniil Tarasov with 50 shots, but the 23-year-old was up to the task, finishing with 47 saves to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the reeling Panthers lost for the third time in a row and have now dropped four of their last five.

The Cats dominated the first period, out-shooting the Blue Jackets 18-4 and taking the early lead when Gustav Forsling collected a turnover off the boards and Matthew Tkachuk redirected his shot in for his eighth of the season at the 7:52 mark.

Matthew Tkachuk scoresheet pic.twitter.com/lo2XueMOIE — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 20, 2022

But as we’ve seen multiple times this season, the Panthers weren’t able to add on to take command of the scoreboard, and a stupid mistake ended up in their net allowing Columbus to tie the score at 11:21.

Marc Staal tried to force a pass across the zone to Brandon Montour that was easily picked off by Yegor Chinakhov, who jetted off the other way and solved Sergei Bobrovsky.

Chinakhov drew a tripping call on Radko Gudas early in the second and the Blue Jackets would convert at 2:53 when Kent Johnson beat Bobrovsky, who was screened by Boone Jenner, from the right circle with the assists going to Johnny Gaudreau and Marcus Bjork.

Florida would bounce back to forge a 2-2 draw with 3:22 left in the frame. After taking a pass from Nick Cousins, Forsling (aka Eric Staal according to Jeff Rimer) picked up his own rebound after missing the net and curled around the zone before dishing off to Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad worked his way from the left side to the net and slipped the puck through Tarasov.

Ekky makes it happen pic.twitter.com/ko2d8yamnY — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 21, 2022

The third period was a complete disaster for the Cats as Columbus scored three times on seven shots to shatter the tie and cruise to victory.

Skating on a 2-on-3 shorthanded rush, Sean Kuraly slid a pass over to Eric Robinson, who had his shot blocked by Ekblad. Unfortunately, the puck ended up caroming off Kuraly’s body and into the net at 1:57.

The Panthers found themselves down by two 5:58 later thanks to some sloppy mistakes. First, Montour couldn’t corral a Sam Bennett pass in the neutral zone, allowing Gaudreau to headman the puck to Gustav Nyquist. Nyquist pinballed off a Matthew Tkacheck, centered back to an open Johnny Hockey in the left circle, and he was given the time to load up and snipe Bobrovsky with a wrist shot.

Columbus would set off the cannon one more time with a power-play goal at 18:11. After Gudas broke up a rush, Barkov turned it over on the boards and Emil Bemstrom crossed to Gaudreau, who found Jenner for the easy finish, Where’s Boone, Katy? All alone behind three Panthers.

Colin White would complete the scoring by pushing the rebound of a Cousins shot from the top of the left circle under Tarasov with 55 ticks left on the clock. Josh Mahura got the secondary assist on the goal. Way too little, way too late...

Colin White taps the rebound past Tarasov in the final minute, Panthers within 2#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/y1IfgpY07I — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 21, 2022

Coming off a hard-fought shootout loss to Calgary, this one-off roadie against the last place Blue Jackets, who also played on Saturday, seemed a good spot for the Panthers to pick up two points. It wasn’t. Tied going into the third, the Cats decided to implode, much like they did in the first period against Dallas on Thursday, and left Ohio with a pretty embarrassing loss. Once again, the Panthers couldn’t finish when it counted, made an inexperienced goalie look like a Vezina contender, and were hot garbage on special teams, surrendering two power-play goals and one shorthanded. Yuck!

