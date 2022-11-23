GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

After an embarrassing loss to last place Columbus on Sunday, the Florida Panthers (9-8-2) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (17-2-0) tonight at FLA Live Arena. While the Cats have dropped four of their last five to fall to fifth place in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins, who boast the NHL’s best record, are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. Spencer Knight will the get the start in net for the Panthers.
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NESN
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (0-1-0)
- LAST MEETING: @BOS 5, FLA 3 - (Recap) 4/26/2022
- NEXT MEETING: December 19, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (5-3-1 .918/2.43 1SO) vs Linus Ullmark (13-1-0 .935/1.96 1SO)
Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TORONTO (10-5-5 25P) at New Jersey (16-3-0 32P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (9-9-1 19P) at Columbus (7-10-1 15P) 7 p.m
- St. Louis ( 10-8-0 20P) at BUFFALO (8-11-0 16P) 7 p.m
- Nashville (9-8-2 20P) at DETROIT (9-5-4 22P) 7 p.m.
- OTTAWA (6-11-1 13P) at Vegas (15-4-1 31P) 10 p.m. (TNT)
Idle: TBL (23P)
