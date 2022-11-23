 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 20

By Todd Little
Panthers (9-8-2 20P) at Bruins (17-2-0 34P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 4 (0-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston

Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, NESN

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #BOSvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Knight (5-3-1 2.43) / Boston: Ullmark (13-1-0 1.96) or Swayman (3-1-0 2.82)

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • TORONTO (10-5-5 25P) at New Jersey (16-3-0 32P) 7 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (9-9-1 19P) at Columbus (7-10-1 15P) 7 p.m
  • St. Louis ( 10-8-0 20P) at BUFFALO (8-11-0 16P) 7 p.m
  • Nashville (9-8-2 20P) at DETROIT (9-5-4 22P) 7 p.m.
  • OTTAWA (6-11-1 13P) at Vegas (15-4-1 31P) 10 p.m. (TNT)

Idle: TBL (23P)

