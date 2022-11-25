Friday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After taking a day off for U.S. Thanksgiving, the NHL returns to action with a whopping 14 games on the slate. The Boston Bruins will be shooting for history when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at 1 p.m. on NHL Network. Boston has won 11 straight games at home to start the season, tied for the longest such streak in NHL history with the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and the 2021-22 Florida Panthers.

The rest of the schedule look likes this:

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators 2 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks 2 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild 2 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals 2 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers 5:30 p.m. (TNT)

New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres 8 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning 8 p.m. (TNT)

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m

With things currently tight in the Atlantic Division from 2nd to 7th place, we’ll definitely be rooting for the Blackhawks, Wild, Blues, Devils, and Coyotes, and to a lesser degree the Hurricanes, and Ducks to help out the fifth place Panthers.

Florida will go again on Saturday when they welcome the Blues to FLA LIve Arena with a 6:30 p.m. start time.

In the AHL, the Charlotte Checkers will host the Utica Comets today at 4 p.m.