Friday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After taking a day off for U.S. Thanksgiving, the NHL returns to action with a whopping 14 games on the slate. The Boston Bruins will be shooting for history when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at 1 p.m. on NHL Network. Boston has won 11 straight games at home to start the season, tied for the longest such streak in NHL history with the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and the 2021-22 Florida Panthers.
The rest of the schedule look likes this:
Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators 2 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks 2 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild 2 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals 2 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers 5:30 p.m. (TNT)
New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres 8 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings 8 p.m.
New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning 8 p.m. (TNT)
Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m
With things currently tight in the Atlantic Division from 2nd to 7th place, we’ll definitely be rooting for the Blackhawks, Wild, Blues, Devils, and Coyotes, and to a lesser degree the Hurricanes, and Ducks to help out the fifth place Panthers.
Florida will go again on Saturday when they welcome the Blues to FLA LIve Arena with a 6:30 p.m. start time.
In the AHL, the Charlotte Checkers will host the Utica Comets today at 4 p.m.
