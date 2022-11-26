 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues

Cats will try to build on big win over the Bruins

By Todd Little
St Louis Blues v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (10-8-2) will be looking to build upon its most impressive result of the season, a 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins, when they play host to the streaky St, Louis Blues (10-10-0) this evening at FLA Live Arena. St. Louis will be finishing off a three-game road, while the Panthers will ending a two-game homestand. Spencer Knight made 37 saves and the Cats scored three times on the power play to end the NHL-leading Bruins seven-game winning streak on Wednesday. After opening the season with three wins, the Blues dropped eight straight, then won seven in a row before dropping its last two games gainst the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning. Jordan Binnington went in last night’s 5-2 loss to the Lightning, so we should see Thomas Greiss between the pipes.

  • WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #STLBlues, #STLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: St. Louis Game Time
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: @STL 4, FLA 3 (OT) - (Recap) 12/7/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: February 16, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (6-3-1 .922 / 2.39 1SO) vs Thomas Greiss (4-1-3 .906 / 3.76 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / St. Louis

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • TORONTO (12-5-5 29P) at PIttsburgh (11-7-3 25P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Idle: BOS (36P), DET (26P), TBL (25P), MTL (23P), BUF (18P), OTT (15P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

