GameThread: Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues

Panthers (10-8-2 22P) at Blues (10-10-0 20P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / St. Louis
Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
When: 6:30 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: St. Louis Game Time
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #STLBlues, #STLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Knight (6-3-1 2.39) / St. Louis: Greiss (4-1-3 3.76)
Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TORONTO (12-5-5 29P) at PIttsburgh (11-7-3 25P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
Idle: BOS (36P), DET (26P), TBL (25P), MTL (23P), BUF (18P), OTT (15P)
